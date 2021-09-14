CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Seattle's T-Mobile Park To Host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

By Chris Halicke
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners, has been chosen as the site for the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, according to a report by ESPN's Jeff Passan. The report has not been confirmed or announced by the league. According to Passan, the details of the decision are being finalized. This is now the third All-Star Game that is booked for a future date. The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the event next season at Dodger Stadium, while the Philadelphia Phillies are set to host the Midsummer Classic at Citizens Bank Park in 2026.

