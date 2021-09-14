CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Big Ultimate Frisbee Tourney Near Billings…on Horseback

By Aaron Flint
Montana Talks
Montana Talks
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So I'm playing in a tournament this weekend. I gotta say I'm pretty excited about this one, and I'm hoping that you guys will come out and watch us. It's an ultimate frisbee tournament. But this no ordinary ultimate frisbee tournament- this is ultimate frisbee on horseback. This Saturday, September...

montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Montana Talks

Big Hearts…and Big Bulls…Under the Big Sky

Check out that bull elk. It's a great photo in itself. But the fact that the elk was shot on 9-11 by a wounded warrior who has served several tours in Afghanistan makes it even better. Mac Minard with the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association (MOGA) shared the above photo...
ANIMALS
Montana Talks

What Favorite ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Has a MT Governor for a Grandpa?

We are counting the days until the premiere of season 4 of the hit television drama "Yellowstone." Season 4 is going to be extra special for us Montana fans of the show. As the show was filmed entirely here in western Montana. I can already tell that I am going to be paying more attention to the sets and backdrops more than ever before in my tv viewing career. Pointing out familiar landmarks and businesses. Possibly even familiar faces as extras in the show. But, more than anything, I am excited to see some of our favorite characters from the show return to Montana. After the way season 3 ended, we are still concerned with which characters will return. According to the latest trailer for season 4, I can rest assured that one of my favorites will be retuning. I'm talking about non other than Rip Wheeler (a.k.a Cole Hauser.")
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Billings, MT
Sports
Billings, MT
Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Billings, MT
Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Rosendale
Montana Talks

Warrior Taste Fest in Bozeman Friday, Last Chance for Tickets

You've stil got some time to get your tickets for the Warrior Taste Fest taking place this Friday night in Bozeman. I know I'm looking forward to being there myself. What is Warrior Taste Fest all about? Imagine tracking down some of your favorite artists, breweries, distilleries, and eateries in Montana and then enjoying them all in one shot. That's exactly what is taking place in Bozeman once again this year.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate Frisbee#Hsh
Montana Talks

Finally… A Beer Garden at Bobcat Stadium Bozeman

College football kicked off over the weekend and thousands of Bobcat fans across the Treasure State either made the road trip to Laramie, or watched the game on screen. The Cats played hard against the NCAA Division I Pokes, ultimately losing the game 19-16 at the nearly sold-out match at War-Memorial Stadium.
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Talks

Never Forget: 9/11 Events Happening Around Billings

It always feels weird saying "Never Forget." How could we? Seriously, it's impossible for me to forget what transpired on 9/11/2001. All of us older than around 30 or so can remember exactly where we were, what we were doing and who we were with twenty years ago on September 11th.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Bobcats Athletic Facility Announced Official Opening Date

This facility has been a long time coming and it's looking to be absolutely gorgeous when it's officially finished. Montana State Athletics announced that the grand opening of their Bobcat Athletics Complex will debut officially Friday, October 8th at 4 PM. This facility if you don't know is situated at the North End of Bobcat Stadium and will house not only football coaches, players, and training but will be home to other Bobcat Athletics as well.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Montana Talks

Big Meeting in Malta on the APR and the BLM

Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) is doing the job that the Biden BLM should be doing: taking in-person public comment from Montanans about a radical proposal to allow the APR year round grazing in Northeastern Montana. By BLM we are, of course, referring to the Bureau of Land Management....
POLITICS
Montana Talks

Montana Bars Honor Fallen Warriors in Afghanistan

It's something you'd expect at a VFW or an American Legion. If you attend a banquet honoring veterans or the military, you're likely to see a table set aside in honor of those who couldn't be there: our fallen warriors. But this was something that was happening at restaurants and bars all across Montana over the weekend.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
474
Followers
1K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy