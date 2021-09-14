CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bournemouth 2-1 QPR: Dominic Solanke scores fifth goal in five games as Cherries climb to second

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBournemouth climbed up to second in the Sky Bet Championship table after beating QPR 2-1 in an entertaining clash at the Vitality Stadium. Scott Parker's team were gifted the lead after 12 minutes, when Jaidon Anthony picked Rob Dickie's pocket and struck his second goal of the season, before Dominic Solanke doubled the advantage with his fifth goal in as many games 25 minutes later.

