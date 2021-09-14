Marco Silva interview: Fulham boss discusses Fabio Carvalho, returning to England and promotion ambitions

If Marco Silva had thought this season was going to be a stroll in the park for Fulham, then last Saturday would have provided something of a wake-up call. Fulham were top of the table, cruising off the back of four wins in a row before the international break. Newly promoted Blackpool were winless and yet to pick up so much as a point at home. Naturally, the Tangerines ran out 1-0 winners at Bloomfield Road.