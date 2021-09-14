CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q and A: Kayshon Boutte on offensive tempo, LSU wideouts fixing drops and more

By Billy Embody
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte spoke with the media on Tuesday to look at how the offense can perform better, what he thinks of Central Michigan and more. On offensive tempo and what makes it difficult: "Focus on tempo this week, I feel like as you focus on tempo more and the game, the faster you move, the more momentum you have as an offense. Lately, we've kind of been starting off slow so I feel like it's got something to do with momentum so I think that's our main focus this week to get everything going faster."

