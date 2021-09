RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Women’s Resource Center of West Virginia is asking for donations to help survivors of domestic abuse. The safe house in Raleigh County is a place for survivors of domestic violence to get on their feet after leaving their abusers. Oftentimes, these residents have little to no personal items with them. Reginia Thomas is the Executive Director of the Women’s Center of West Virginia. She said the demand for personal items and clothing is higher as we head into the colder months.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO