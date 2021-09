Noteworthy: Moore’s interesting journey has led him to Baltimore, where he locked down the Ravens’ long snapper job with a strong training camp. His football career got off to a late start after playing in the Boston Red Sox organization from 2011-14. Boston drafted him directly out of high school. He then played college football at Georgia, spent 2019 training camp with the New Orleans Saints and also was part of the short-lived XFL. He signed with Baltimore in March 2020, showing well enough that he earned a spot on last season’s practice squad. He turned that into a spot on the 53-man roster this year.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO