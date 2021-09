BOONVILLE, N.Y. – A grand jury has indicted a Liverpool man on manslaughter charges after two women died following a head-on crash in Boonville last fall. On Sept. 12, 2020, Rakwan D. Marshall, 23, was driving a Mercedes on State Route 12 when New York State Police say he went to pass the vehicle in front of him and hit a Chrysler Sebring that was heading the opposite direction in the other lane.

BOONVILLE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO