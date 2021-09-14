CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manning Night Football Debut

On Monday night, the NFL, ESPN2, and the Monday Night Football crew welcomed in a new duo to call games on Monday night-- Peyton and Eli Manning. ESPN and ESPN 2 launched an alternative telecast to their usual Monday Night Football crew of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick. The ESPN telecast was the traditional host, play by play, and color guy format. The Manning Night Football on ESPN 2 brought you more in depth, behind the scenes, coverage that can sometimes be lacking-- and sometimes can be annoying.

