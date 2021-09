Cocktails made with raw eggs aren’t as popular as they once were. The Colonists enjoyed the Sack Posset (the forerunner of modern-day eggnog), while a floral, frothy gin drink called the Ramos Fizz was a New Orleans craze at the end of the 19th century. But we think these drinks are ready to make a comeback. Shaken egg whites give a cocktail a light frothiness, and drinks with whole eggs in them have a creamy, rich consistency without the overkill of actual cream. And what better way to get your protein and buzz at the same time? Alcohol kills most bacteria that may be present in the raw egg, but if you’re worried about the risk of salmonella, buy your eggs pasteurized.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO