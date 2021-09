The streets of Japan’s largest city are about to get more dangerous, as we got a new look at a trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo, the upcoming game from Shinji Mikami’s Tango Gameworks and Bethesda. The developer and publisher have previously worked together on the two The Evil Within games, so it’s exciting to see what they’re cooking up. The trailer was shown during the PlayStation Showcase 2021, but not to worry, the game will be coming to PC as well sometime next year. There’s no word on Mikami himself being involved in this one, though, so classic Resident Evil fans shouldn’t expect to see his trademarks pop up.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO