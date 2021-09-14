CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Stern slams Joe Rogan, tells skeptics to get vaccinated or leave the country

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Howard Stern has had it with COVID-19 vaccine skeptics, and all the hate mail in the world isn’t going to change his mind. And he’s ticked at popular podcast host Joe Rogan for supporting what he called anti-vax “nonsense.”. At issue for Stern was Rogan’s use of...

www.gazettextra.com

citywatchla.com

Howard Stern just said what everyone is thinking about unvaccinated people

But his contempt for other hosts that have ridiculed the coronavirus vaccine only to die of COVID – and their idiotic followers who’ve been using medicine meant for pigs and horses on themselves instead of just getting a vaccine. With hospitals nationwide clogged up with unvaccinated COVID patients, forcing patients...
HEALTH
washingtonnewsday.com

After slamming unvaccinated “imbeciles” for overcrowding hospitals, Howard Stern received praise on Twitter.

Howard Stern Praised On Twitter After Slamming Unvaccinated ‘Imbeciles’ For Overwhelming Hospitals. Howard Stern, a radio talk show personality, has received applause on Twitter for his rant about those who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine. On his SiriusXM show on Tuesday, Stern expressed his dissatisfaction with folks who are...
SCIENCE
HuffingtonPost

Howard Stern Mocks Joe Rogan For Taking Deworming Meds, Rips Anti-Vaxxers

Radio icon Howard Stern tore into podcasting vaccine skeptic Joe Rogan for taking a deworming medication once he became sick with COVID-19. “I heard Joe Rogan was saying ‘What are you busting my balls [for]? I took horse dewormer and a doctor gave it to me,’” Stern said on Monday. “Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine so why take horse dewormer?”
SCIENCE
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Joe Rogan
Vanity Fair

Pope Francis Tells Vaccine Skeptics to Stop Being Idiots and Get Their Shots

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are feeling deeply frustrated. Frustrated that life still isn’t back to normal. Frustrated that they still can’t plan for the future. And frustrated, mostly, with the individuals in this country who still, even after the deaths of more than 666,000 people in the United States, won’t take the virus seriously or do the one thing that we know will help stop it in its tracks, i.e. get vaccinated. And we don’t mean frustrated in the way where you’re like, Oh, that’s kind of annoying but what are you gonna do? But wherein you want to grab these people by the shoulders and yell, “Christ on a crutch, what the hell is wrong with you?!” and then tape their mouths shut when they start talking about how they are still doing their “research” into the vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Howard Stern blasts ‘idiot’ Joe Rogan for taking ‘horse de-wormer’ instead of Covid vaccine

Howard Stern has criticised Joe Rogan after the controversial podcast host revealed he took ivermectin to treat Covid-19, rather than getting vaccinated. Ivermectin is a medication used to treat parasite infections. The US Food and Drug Administration have said the drug – some versions of which are used to deworm livestock – should not be used to treat or prevent Covid-19.
CELEBRITIES
healthing.ca

Howard Stern calls out Joe Rogan's anti-vax views

Howard Stern took aim at Joe Rogan on his show on Monday, calling out the popular podcast host for espousing anti-vax “nonsense.”. Stern made his comments on The Howard Stern Show in reaction to Rogan’s admission that he treated his COVID diagnosis with ivermectin, a drug commonly used to treat parasites in humans and livestock.
SCIENCE
New Haven Register

Howard Stern to 'Imbecile' Anti-Vaxxers: 'Go F-k Yourself'

Howard Stern slammed anti-vaxxers Tuesday on his Sirius XM radio show, telling them to “go fuck yourself” for refusing to take the vaccine and clogging up the hospitals. “When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated? Fuck ’em. Fuck their freedom,” Stern said. “I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
wonderwall.com

Howard Stern's controversial comments about anti-vaxxers, more news

Howard Stern slams anti-vaxers who refuse COVID-19 jab. Howard Stern has no love for anti-vaxxers who cite "freedom" as their reason for refusing to get inoculated against COVID-19. "When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it's mandatory to get vaccinated? … F*** their freedom. I want my freedom to live," he said on his SiriusXM Radio show this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I want to get out of the house. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures," he continued, adding that when he was in school, vaccines against contagious ailments were mandatory. "As I remember, when I went to school, you had to get a measles vaccine. You had to get a mumps vaccine," he said. The shock jock went on to suggest people who refuse to be vaccinated should also be refused access to treatment if they contract the virus, since hospitals around the country are struggling to keep beds and medical personnel available because of the high number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. "You had the cure, and you wouldn't take it," he said. Finally, Howard took aim at conservative radio hosts who spurned the vaccines on their shows even as study after study proved them to be safe and effective protection against severe illness. "It's really funny when these radio — the radio guys are the best, they're like four of them died — four of them were like ranting on the air. They will not get vaccinated," he said. "They were on fire, these guys. It was like day after day, they were all dying and then their dying words are 'I wish I had been more into the vaccine. I wish I had taken it.'" In August alone, two conservative radio hosts based in Florida and one based in Tennessee died from complications of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wegotthiscovered.com

How Tall is Joe Rogan?

Famous UFC commentator Joe Rogan has always been known for shooting off the hip with his strong opinions. Whether it’s his stand on psychedelic drugs like DMT, transphobic speech, or controversial views on Covid vaccination, Rogan has managed to make himself one of the most prominent media pariahs since Howard Stern and Rush Limbaugh. Of course, people know better than to confront the man physically, even at age 55. Just because he’s a commentator doesn’t mean he’s physically weak. In fact, Rogan actually has an extensive martial arts background, with black belts in both taekwondo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. And he hangs around UFC fighters most of the time, so there’s a good chance that his mind is still very sharp when it comes down to what to do. But you wouldn’t guess that when you see him standing next to some fighter during the post-interviews, since most of the time, Rogan seems short and small compared to the fighters who are six feet or above. But how tall is the media personality really?
UFC

