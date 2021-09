(The Center Square) - A total of 170 new laws went into effect in Colorado on Tuesday, addressing topics ranging from stolen firearms to financial literacy in education. The bills were passed during the 2021 legislative session without a “safety clause” which would allow them to become effective immediately under the state law. The state constitution allows voters to file referendum petitions against bills without safety clauses within 90 days of the legislature adjourning in order to put a challenged bill on the statewide ballot a for a vote. This deadline expired on September 3.

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO