The contestants for the forthcoming series of The Great British Bake Off have been announced.Among the bakers introduced in this year’s series are a software developer from Kent, a retired nurse and midwife, and a Met Police detective.The series is set to return on 24 September, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith reprising their roles as judges.Bake Off will also see Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas return to host the series.A teaser trailer for the series has already been released by Channel 4 and can be viewed here.Here’s a rundown of all the contestants set to appear on this...

TV SHOWS ・ 7 DAYS AGO