NOLA River Fest focuses on Caribbean connections

The ninth annual Nola River Festival on Saturday, October 23, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum celebrates the cultural, economic, environmental, and inspirational impacts of the Mississippi River and its inhabitants on the Crescent City and the entire Gulf South region. This year’s theme explores Caribbean connections, specifically the tradition of rum and sugar production and trade and their immense impact on international economies. The all-day celebration from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. will include live music, presentations and panels, walking tours, delicious local food vendors, a full bar and more.