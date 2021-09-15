CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Video seems to show Tesla driver didn't hit Maryland crossing guard, after initial arrest

Cover picture for the articleANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Joe Hernandez was arrested last week by Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office. Hernandez was put in handcuffs in front of his girlfriend and her child and taken to jail where he spent the night locked up. Based on a press release from the Anne Arundel County police, it was widely reported that he had assaulted a school crossing guard by intentionally striking her with his blue Tesla.

Pat
5d ago

This is why the state of Maryland should not be publishing the photo, date of birth, and home address of every person who is arrested. Innocent until proven guilty! Maryland, quit doxing people!!!

Michelle Lowe
4d ago

she needs to be charged with filing a false police report, intentionally lying and trying to ruin his reputation and then he need to take her for every penny she has or will ever make. He also needs to ruin the lives of every reporter who didn't bother checking up on the story to see if it was even true before they told the world he intentionally assaulted a crossing guard and then left her without helping her. She needs to lose her job , I wouldn't want someone like her watching over my child.

khattak
5d ago

Black Lives Matter. Congress should bring amendment that only black peoples are above the law because from last few years this what is happening in America free hand to black.

