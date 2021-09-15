Video seems to show Tesla driver didn't hit Maryland crossing guard, after initial arrest

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Joe Hernandez was arrested last week by Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office. Hernandez was put in handcuffs in front of his girlfriend and her child and taken to jail where he spent the night locked up. Based on a press release from the Anne Arundel County police, it was widely reported that he had assaulted a school crossing guard by intentionally striking her with his blue Tesla.