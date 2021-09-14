New Menu, Prices, and Reservation Info for Space 220!

With Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary just a couple of weeks away, we’re seeing Disney unveiling more and more experiences prior to the big launch on October 1. Not only are we preparing for the newest Disney Park restaurant, Space 220 to open next week at EPCOT, but we’re also gearing up for a new Disney Resort restaurant making its way in! We recently shared the news that Disney is getting a new restaurant, located at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Replacing the former “The Wave… Flavors of America”, Steakhouse 71 is scheduled to open its doors for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on October 1, 2021. As of today, September 16, dining reservations are open and the pricing for menu items has been revealed!
