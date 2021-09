Virgil van Dijk has dismissed concerns over an ankle injury he sustained on international duty with the Netherlands.The Liverpool centre-back, who missed the majority of last season due to an ACL injury, went down clutching his ankle during stoppage time of the Netherlands’ 6-1 victory against Turkey after a high challenge from Halil Dervisoglu.The 30-year-old appeared to be in considerable pain but eased fears immediately after the final whistle, telling local media that there was no serious issue and that he is “already over it”.Liverpool face Leeds on Sunday after a strong start to their season, comfortably defeating Norwich and...

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO