Cardinals rise in Touchdown Wire's power rankings after Week 1 victory

By Jess Root
 6 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals’ 38-13 Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans has the league buzzing about their potential, especially with the monster games from quarterback Kyler Murray and outside linebacker Chandler Jones.

USA TODAY’s power rankings moved them up into the top 10 after sitting in the 20s before the season began.

They rose in the latest power rankings from Touchdown Wire’s Nick Wojton, although the rise is not as great.

They moved up from No. 20 to No. 14.

It was part of a 4-0 record for the NFC West, widely known as the best division in the NFL.

Even with the largest point differential among the four teams in the division, the Cardinals are still ranked fourth among them. The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks rank third and fourth, respectively, and the San Francisco 49ers are 12th.

The Cardinals’ Week 2 opponent, the Minnesota Viking, did the exact opposite. They rank 20th this week after previously being 14th.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

