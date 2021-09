TORONTO -- The Twins’ past met the Twins’ future at Rogers Centre -- and had it not been for a first-inning stumble, the future might have come out on top. Though José Berríos had expressed only cautious enthusiasm about facing his old team when asked at the start of this three-game series, he was still the vintage Berríos that everyone in the visitors’ dugout remembered over his 6 2/3 strong innings. Twins rookies Nick Gordon and Ben Rortvedt drove in three runs against their former teammate, but a five-run first inning by the Blue Jays sank Minnesota in a 5-3 loss on Sunday afternoon.

