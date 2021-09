KIRK FERENTZ: Good afternoon. Appreciate everybody being here. Needless to say, happy to win this past weekend and be 2-0 at this point. Going into the game we knew it was going to take great effort and great focus on our part to be successful. Certainly we knew we were going into a challenging environment. It was hot. Fan base that’s really engaged. A veteran team that’s extremely talented. We knew what the challenges were.