Bet on Betts: Roosevelt running back aiming to be the best in Oregon

By Austin White
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 9 days ago
Lindell Betts is back from injury and looking to prove he's a high-quality player deserving of a college look.

The phone hasn't necessarily been ringing off the hook for Roosevelt High School football's Lindell Betts.

After missing the spring season last school year as a junior due to an injury, the now-senior running back is looking to make a name for himself and potentially play college ball.

With 177-rushing-yard performance Friday, Sept. 10 ,against La Salle Prep, Betts is hoping the calls and texts start flooding his phone.

And it's probably best to do it early, as the senior is looking to turn his week two performance into a season-long success story.

"I put a lot of trust in (Betts) and he proves to me why I should trust him every time," Roughriders QB Imarion Kelly said. "When he touches the ball, he's electric. He gets the ball and it's like, it's over. You have to stop him and that's really hard to do."

Those 177 yards came on only 16 carries, one leading to a touchdown, while Betts also had three catches for 30 yards and one more TD.

He also had an interception on the defensive side of the ball.

"What's so awesome about Lindell is that he's such a big competitor," Roosevelt coach Ryan McCants said. "He's always a person getting on his teammates to be doing things the right way."

No matter what kind of person or player Betts may be, the college athletics recruiting world can be a cruel one, especially when someone misses their junior year due to injury like Betts.

Lewis & Clark College has given Betts a look, but the senior wants options and knows he is capable of being that kind of back at the next level.

Now, as a senior leading the way Betts does with his teammates, he's come back stronger than ever and ready to prove he isn't someone colleges should be overlooking.

"I missed my last season and it humbled me to come back better than ever," Betts said. "When I got hurt, it made me work harder. I have to come back and prove it in my last year, so I gotta ball out regardless."

Betts' injury came in the first week of the abbreviated spring season where teams got a chance to play in six games.

Luckily, Betts just had to wait out the summer in order to get back on the gridiron, and Kelly was right there with him in his preparation for the return.

"He was already ready to go … even though he was hurt, he still wanted to go," Kelly said. "He was eager to get out here and that's what made me know he's ready. All it takes is time and he's just gotta heal. Now he's done healing and he's proven why he's that guy."



Unfortunately for La Salle Prep, it got the full brunt of the Betts show with all kinds of cuts and jukes that left defenders grasping at air all night, whether that was on the outside runs or up the middle.

"Some of the things he does it's like, 'Man, he can make someone miss in a phone booth,'" McCants said. "He's just an electric player and I hope colleges and all those folks are paying attention because he definitely deserves a hard look."

Hopefully for Betts the calls start coming while he's breaking ankles in that phone booth.

"I'm trying to be the best running back in the state," Betts said. "And I will do that this season."


Austin White
Reporter
email: awhite@pamplinmedia.com
