CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Knights of Columbus Hosting a Pancake Breakfast Fund Raiser on Sunday

By Terry West
heartoftherockiesradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knights of Columbus are hosting a Pancake Breakfast Fund Raiser on Sunday, September 19th. The event kicks off at 8 am and runs until 1 pm at St. Joseph’s Parish Great Hall, 340 East 5th Street, in Salida. The Breakfast Fundraiser’s menu includes:. Price is $6 for adults, and...

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
txktoday.com

Knights of Columbus Donate to 1st Choice Pregnancy Center

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, the Knights of Columbus Texarkana Council #1003 presented a check in the amount of $28,500 to 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center to help with expenses associated with their newly obtained mobile unit, “Leah”. This gift will allow the Center to purchase the ultrasound machine that they will use on the unit. Members of Sacred Heart Catholic church were able to tour “Leah” after services that same day. Mike McInturff, a member of the Knights of Columbus who was heavily involved with this project said, “The Knights are happy to help with this cause. We have, and always will, stand up for the unborn.”
TEXARKANA, TX
News Now Warsaw

Kiwanis Pancake & Egg Breakfast Is Oct. 9

The Warsaw Kiwanis Club has announced it will host its annual Pancake and Egg Breakfast on Oct. 9. The mission of Kiwanis is to serve the children of the world. In this spirit, breakfast proceeds will be donated to Riley Hospital for Children and the KC Riley Kids Fund. The annual Kiwanis breakfast is “all-you-care-to-eat” and will be served at First United Methodist Church’s Campus Connection located at 1692 West Lake St., Warsaw. Breakfast will be served from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 9.
WARSAW, IN
Courier-Express

Knights of Columbus holds September meeting

DuBOIS — The DuBois Council #519 of the Knights Of Columbus held its monthly meeting in McGivney Hall, with Grand Knight Pete Brown presiding. After opening ceremonies, brother tom Tarcson gave a report on the pro-life fundraiser and the Life Chain event scheduled for Oct. 3 in DuBois. This is the 40th Anniversary of the Life Chain in DuBois.
DUBOIS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knights Of Columbus#Breakfast#Documentary#Charity#Parish Great Hall#The Death Star
newsmirror.net

Knights of Columbus to kick off annual fundraising drive

The 75,000 members of the Knights of Columbus in California will conduct their annual fundraising drive in communities across the state to benefit people with Intellectual Disabilities. In Yucaipa, the Intellectual Disabilities Drive will be coordinated by The Knights of Columbus St Frances X Cabrini Council #9679. The Drive will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22, 23, and 24. Representatives and volunteers from the Knights of Columbus will be located in front of Stater Bros Markets. Knights of Columbus volunteers will be easily visible because of the bright yellow aprons they will be wearing, and the canisters and candies they will be carrying. The Knights of Columbus are urging citizens everywhere to support this important fundraising activity by making a donation. Local students with intellectual disabilities need the support of our community, so that they can develop and be productive contributing members of society. Every nickel, dime and dollar is needed, and will be deeply appreciated. The best part is, all the funds collected here in town go directly to the Yucaipa Calimesa Joint Unified School District to assist and support our local students! For more information, visit http://uknight.org/CouncilSite/?CNO=9679.
YUCAIPA, CA
Times Reporter

Massillon Museum to host Breakfast and Tiffanys Fundraiser

The Friends of the Massillon Museum will host Breakfast and Tiffanys, a fundraiser breakfast, from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 226 Third St. E, Massillon. Breakfast, including pancakes, sausage, applesauce, juice and coffee will be served. Joel Vogt will lead a crew of volunteers...
MASSILLON, OH
Plainsman

Knights of Columbus plan car show to benefit Holy Trinity School

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! The Knights of Columbus is planning its eighth annual Vintage & Classic Car Show, in memory of Lorin Lucklum, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church parking lot. The car show is free, and hamburgers, hotdogs, chips...
ADVOCACY
kniakrls.com

Warren Lodge Holding Pancake Breakfast

The annual Warren Lodge Pancake Breakfast is this Saturday, raising money for their annual scholarship fund. Each year, the Warren Lodge raises money for a scholarship to give away to an Indianola High School student during the annual scholarship night event. The breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and coffee. The breakfast will be held at the Warren Lodge next to the fairgrounds on Hwy 92 from 7 to 10am.
INDIANOLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Tri-County Times

Knights of Columbus seeks volunteers for wood cutting, delivery

 For more than 30 years, the Knights of Columbus have raised money for children’s charities by selling wood, and now they’re seeking more volunteers to help.  Every Wednesday and Saturday, the Knights of Columbus Council 4718 woodcutters group meets at a member’s residence on White Lake Road to split wood and prepare it for transport. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, they prepared three cords of wood. In 2020, they raised more than $17,000 and a section of the proceeds go to charities that help children.
FENTON, MI
Journal & Sunday Journal

St. Agnes Knights of Columbus donates hygiene kits to migrant workers

SHEPHERDSTOWN — When the call to help arrived, the St. Agnes parishioners stepped up during the fifth annual drive to create hygiene kits for migrant workers, hosted by the church’s Knights of Columbus chapter. The Knights and volunteers assembled 120 hygiene kits that were then delivered to Shenandoah Community Health,...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
hamlethub.com

Knights of Columbus 'OKTOBERFEST' is Saturday October 9th.

The Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of the Lakes Council #6318 will hold their annual Oktoberfest on Saturday October 9th, 2021 at the council hall on Fair Street in Carmel, NY. This event has always proven to be a popular and sells out quickly. All proceeds go to help St. James the Apostle Parish and School in Carmel.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
beverlyreview.net

Fr. Perez Knights of Columbus to host Tootsie Roll drive

Fr. Perez Knights of Columbus Council 1444 members and volunteers will be out in force on the Southwest Side on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18, to solicit contributions from the community to support programs that provide quality-of-life programming for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The annual Tootsie...
CHICAGO, IL
abc10up.com

The Ishpeming Knights of Columbus

If you don’t have dinner plans on Saturday, you may want to stop in at St. Joseph’s Hall in Ishpeming. The Ishpeming Knights of Columbus will be providing a delicious meal for a great cause. A pork loin dinner with all the fixings will be served from 4 to 7:30...
ISHPEMING, MI
ahherald.com

Colts Neck Lions Club Pancake Breakfast to be Held October 30

COLTS NECK, NJ – The Colts Neck Lions Club is excited to host our 27th Annual Pancake Breakfast. During the event, we will be serving a delicious breakfast for hundreds of patrons for only $5 per adult and $3 per child and $3 for seniors. This year the Pancake Breakfast proceeds will be donated to two important causes:
COLTS NECK, NJ
pinebluffspost.com

First Responders recipients of Burns Lions Club fund raiser

The Burns Lions Club held a fund raiser for first responders on September 11th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Burns town hall gymnasium. It was a busy night for the town of Burns. At Liberty Park was the last Burns Farmers Market. The homemade breads, canned vegetables, farm raised eggs, goat cheese and milk were set up in booths. A booth with hand sewn items and the sweet smell of fresh cotton candy booth were there too. It was just the beginning. You could do some shopping before walking to the gym to attend the fetivities.
BURNS, WY
Jackson County Pilot

Local Knights host annual Steak and Brew Saturday

The Jackson Knights of Columbus host their annual Steak and Brew this Saturday. Steak, suds and more will be served up from 5 to 11 p.m. at Good Shepherd Hall in Jackson. The event is the local council’s largest fundraiser of the year. Tickets may be purchased now from Jeff...
JACKSON, MN
murfreesboro.com

Knights of Columbus # 4563 donates to Tennessee Fisher House Foundation

Knights of Columbus Chapter # 4563 of St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Murfreesboro, TN donated to The Tennessee Fisher House Foundation on September 10, 2021. Knights of Columbus members Tex Shellhart, and John McNicholas (center) made the presentation to Foundation Board members Lou Ferraro, Stephanie Sturdivant, President Tom Allard, Cliff Hardy, Joe Baltz, and Dana Kizer-Shands.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sun Journal

Surplus of donations moves up date of Knights of Columbus yard sale

Shoppers in the market for great bargains are in for a treat at a huge yard sale beginning Thursday. The Knights of Columbus are preparing for one of their biggest yard sale fundraisers to date at their building located at 1225 Pine Tree Drive in New Bern. Two buildings and a tent will hold thousands of goods for shoppers to choose from.
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy