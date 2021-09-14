ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year. Her flagship $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund was the top-performing actively managed U.S. equity fund tracked by Morningstar last year.www.investing.com
