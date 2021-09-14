CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year. Her flagship $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund was the top-performing actively managed U.S. equity fund tracked by Morningstar last year.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#U S Economy#Consumer Price Index#Index Fund#Ark Invest S Wood#Reuters#Ark Innovation#Morningstar#Tsla Rrb Inc#Tdoc Rrb#Unity Software Inc
WEKU

A Chinese Real Estate Company Is Walloping Your Stocks. Here's Why

Stock markets from Hong Kong to New York were hit by a major sell-off on Monday as a massive Chinese real estate conglomerate called China Evergrande Group faces a potentially devastating debt default. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 614 points, its worst performance in about two months, after earlier...
REAL ESTATE
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow set to drop nearly 700 points in global market sell-off Global stock markets tumbled Monday, with Dow futures' decline of nearly 700 points, or nearly 2%, leading the way lower in the United States. A number of emerging investment risks led to the widespread selling.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
investing.com

Stocks Bounce Off The Lows, Time To Buy?

On Monday, stocks solidly cracked below the 50-dma, but the bounce off the lows has investors asking if it’s “time to buy?”. The sell-off was not unexpected. As I discussed in “Investors Fail To Buy The Dip:”. “We can attribute the weakness on Friday to ‘quadruple witching,’ where every type...
STOCKS
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500 down more than 2% as growth worries rise

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with the Nasdaq down more than 3%, as worries mounted over the pace of economic growth and a possible spillover from China Evergrande's troubles. Investors were also nervous ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Google-owner...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Energy sector suffers broad selloff, as Evergrande fears even weigh on crude oil prices

The energy sector was suffering a broad selloff Monday, and was the hardest hit of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, as worries that China-baed property developer China Evergrande Group could default sent shivers through financial markets, including the crude oil market. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 5.4% in afternoon trading with all 22 equity components losing ground, putting the ETF on track for the biggest one-day selloff in 10 months. Among the ETF's most-active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slid 3.7%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. shed 6.7%, Marathon Oil Corp. slumped 5.9%, Chevron Corp. was down 3.3% and Kinder Morgan Inc. gave up 2.8%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures fell 2.2% and the S&P 500 sank 2.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Stocks Bounce From The Lows Reclaiming Losses

Yesterday, stocks bounced hard off the lows reclaiming a chunk of earlier losses. As we will discuss, the 100-dma held firm as the stocks look to be trying to replay the March sell-off. This morning, futures are pointing sharply higher suggesting the bulls are not done just yet. The benefit...
STOCKS
investing.com

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Soars 8.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) shares soared 8.3% in the last trading session to close at $13.66. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4% loss over the past four weeks. The recent uptick in Astronics’...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 ETFs That Give You A Bite Of Apple

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) stock hit an all-time high of $157.16 on Sept. 7. The up move was, in part, due to buying the rumour before the iPhone launch event of Sept. 14. On the day, management revealed the new iPhone 13 lineup alongside with the 2021 iPad range and the Apple Watch Series 7. Yet, the market’s reaction was lukewarm. And since then, AAPL shares have come under pressure along with the broader markets.
STOCKS
investing.com

Is Alcoa Stock Still A Buy After 100% Rally This Year?

For Alcoa (NYSE: AA ), the largest aluminum producer in the US, the past year has brought excellent gains. Demand for the commodity has been so strong that buyers from Asia to Europe line up for shipments, using it in the manufacturing of everything from beverage cans to airplanes and construction.
STOCKS
investing.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 21.09.21

South African markets closed in the red yesterday, as investor sentiment was dampened amid worries about the Chinese real-estate clampdown. Real estate sector companies, Dipula Income Fund (JO: DIBJ ), Arrowhead Properties and Accelerate Property Fund (JO: APFJ ) plunged 11.2%, 7.7% and 6.1%, respectively. Mining sector stocks, Anglo American...
MARKETS
investing.com

Wall Street set to jump from Evergrande-led rout

(Reuters) -U.S. stock indexes were set for a strong open on Tuesday as investors tried to shake off fears of contagion from a potential collapse of China's Evergrande, with focus also turning to a Federal Reserve meeting for more cues on monetary policy. All three indexes marked steep losses on...
STOCKS
investing.com

BTC Falls Below $45K Amid Regulatory and Economic Fears, El Salvador Buys the Dip

The price per Bitcoin dropped below $45 thousand per coin, prior to the opening of the U.S. financial market this week. There are a few possible reasons for the crypto decline including this week’s upcoming two-day Federal Reserve meeting where it’s expected that the Fed will talk about slowing its liquidity policy, calls for more crypto regulation, and a possible U.S. tax hike to pay for trillions in proposed social programs from Democrats in power.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy