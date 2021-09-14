CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Chaffee County Community Foundation Announces Program Targeting Housing and Childcare Crisis

By Dan R
heartoftherockiesradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chaffee County Community Foundation has announced a program targeting the crises of housing and childcare. CCCF says that it recognizes that these issues were exacerbated by the pandemic, representing a real and urgent threat to the wellbeing of the community. The Foundation will use up to $130,000 of its Emergency Response Fund to fund coalitions of nonprofits and for-profits.

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Salida City Council To Hold Work Session

The Salida City Council will hold a work session tonight beginning at 6 pm. Council will hear a presentation on the 2022 budget, receive an update from Colorado Mountain College and a 2021 Whitewater Park Maintenance and Improvements Report. A regular meeting of the Salida City Council will take place...
POLITICS
foxwilmington.com

NHC wants community feedback on county facilities, programming

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County’s Office of Diversity & Equity is seeking feedback from New Hanover County residents about the enjoyment, safety and accessibility of county-owned and operated spaces. Virtual roundtable discussions are being hosted to discuss access, transportation, facilities and programming at county libraries, parks...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
heartoftherockiesradio.com

FIBArk Board of Directors Seeking New Members

The FIBArk Board of Directors is welcoming applications for new board members. FIBArk is expanding its Board of Directors with a goal to add new members with diverse perspectives and backgrounds. The board is looking for people with expertise in one of the following areas: non-profit management, donor development, marketing,...
ECONOMY
njbmagazine.com

Murphy Announces Vaccine Mandate for Childcare Employees

Gov. Phil Murphy today signed an executive order requiring all childcare workers and facility employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 1 or be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing. The order also states that effective Sept. 24, all visitors, employees, students, and children in a facility’s care ages two and over, must wear facemasks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvy.com

Dothan-Houston County EMA begins severe weather community outreach program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Planning is critical in severe weather situations. But what about people who are unsure of how to make a safety plan?. That’s where the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency is coming in with a new program aimed at helping you and your family stay safe in the storm.
DOTHAN, AL
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado putting $275M in federal funds toward childcare programs

(The Center Square) - Colorado is putting $275 million in funds received under the federal American Rescue Plan toward childcare expenses for families, Colorado Governor Jared Polis' administration has announced. The federal money will also go toward raises and bonuses for more than 24,000 early childhood educators, as well as...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childcare#County Fairs#The Community Foundation#Kamo#Arkansas State University#Radio Television#Abc#Kait Channel 8
wosu.org

Columbus Investing $3.5 Million To Help Cost Of Childcare Programs, Hiring Workers

Columbus is directing $3.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to local childcare centers, to boost hiring and reduce costs for lower-income families. City leaders point to recent research suggesting lack of childcare is one of the biggest barriers preventing workers from returning to the labor force. The city will put half a million dollars toward hiring incentives, so providers have the staffing to welcome more kids.
COLUMBUS, OH
RiverBender.com

Charter Announces $30 Million Spectrum Community Assist Initiative To Revitalize Local Community Centers And Invest In Job Training Programs

ST. LOUIS – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the launch of Spectrum Community Assist, a $30 million, a five-year philanthropic initiative to revitalize community centers in rural and urban areas, and invest in job training programs in underserved communities across the company’s 41-state footprint. By 2025, Charter will improve 100 centers across the country, impacting an estimated 50,000 local residents, including through financial support for job skills training programs, Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Hiking
NWI.com

Porter County Community Foundation awards Boys & Girls Clubs $50,000

VALPARAISO — Porter County Community Foundation has awarded Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana $50,000 for the new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club. The award comes as part of the foundation’s annual Porter County Community Fund grant program. At a ceremony inside the current Valparaiso Boys & Girls...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Volunteers Needed for Fall Service Day

Ark Valley Helping Hands is seeking volunteers for its Fall Service Day on October 9th. Ark Valley Helping Hands will perform chores for about 20 households like touch-up painting, leaf raking, small brush and tree trimming and window cleaning. A cook-out for all participants will take place afterwards. If you...
CHARITIES
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Flea Market Fund Raiser for Jane’s Place is September 23rd

A giant flea market fund raiser for Jane’s Place, the affordable and transitional housing project, is being held next Thursday, September 23rd at the project site on the corner of 3rd and Highway 291 in Salida. All flea market donations are welcome. All proceeds go to the project. Gather your...
CHARITIES
newbritainindependent.com

YWCA Announces CDC Funding, Expanding House of Teens Programming

The New Britain YWCA has announced that new CDC funding will allow it to train more youth community health workers, as part of the House of Teens program. The YWCA says that its is one of 150 organizations in that nation that, “have been awarded grants from the CDC Foundation to aid health equity and vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
cbs19news

County recognized for community conversation program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County has been recognized for its Court Square Community Conversation and the project to remove the At Ready statue. According to a release, the county received a Virginia Association of Counties Achievement Award for 2021. These awards recognize excellence in local government programs.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Sierra Sun

Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation announces launch of Forest Futures

The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation announced it has raised more than $1 million for the launch of Forest Futures, a multi-year campaign to stimulate the region’s economy, ensure a safer and more secure future for the Tahoe area, and create an actionable path forward to healthy forests everywhere. “After four...
TRUCKEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy