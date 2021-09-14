Chaffee County Community Foundation Announces Program Targeting Housing and Childcare Crisis
The Chaffee County Community Foundation has announced a program targeting the crises of housing and childcare. CCCF says that it recognizes that these issues were exacerbated by the pandemic, representing a real and urgent threat to the wellbeing of the community. The Foundation will use up to $130,000 of its Emergency Response Fund to fund coalitions of nonprofits and for-profits.heartoftherockiesradio.com
Comments / 0