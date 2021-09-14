Multnomah County chair race getting crowded

Housing advocate Shannon Singleton announces she will run to succeed outgoing chair Debrah Kafoury.

The 2022 race to succeed retiring Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury got more crowded Tuesday when housing advisor Shannon Singleton announced for the office.

"I'm running for County Chair because as CEO of the county, it's the best position to make the most impact on homelessness, mental health and moving people to permanent housing," Singleton said in her Sept. 14 announcement. "As County Chair, I will utilize all of the tools to fully address the short- and long-term complexity of homelessness, our mental health crisis while also preventing people from becoming homeless because they can't afford rent." Singleton is currently an equity and racial justice advisor to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. She originally joined Brown's staff as a housing adviser in 2019. Before that, Singleton served as the executive director of JOIN, a Portland homeless services provider. She also worked at the Portland Housing Bureau and Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare.

In addition, Singleton served as co-chair of the Metro Bond Oversight Committee, Home for Everyone Coordinating Board co-chair of the Metro Housing Bond and Homeless Services campaign committee and on the Portland State University Homelessness and Research Action Collaborative Board.

Other announced candidates include Multnomah County commissioners Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meieran, and possibly Lori Stegmann. Kafoury cannot run for re-election because of term limits.