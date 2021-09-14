CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County chair race getting crowded

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 9 days ago

Housing advocate Shannon Singleton announces she will run to succeed outgoing chair Debrah Kafoury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JoByJ_0bw9cAnU00

The 2022 race to succeed retiring Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury got more crowded Tuesday when housing advisor Shannon Singleton announced for the office.

"I'm running for County Chair because as CEO of the county, it's the best position to make the most impact on homelessness, mental health and moving people to permanent housing," Singleton said in her Sept. 14 announcement. "As County Chair, I will utilize all of the tools to fully address the short- and long-term complexity of homelessness, our mental health crisis while also preventing people from becoming homeless because they can't afford rent." Singleton is currently an equity and racial justice advisor to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. She originally joined Brown's staff as a housing adviser in 2019. Before that, Singleton served as the executive director of JOIN, a Portland homeless services provider. She also worked at the Portland Housing Bureau and Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare.

In addition, Singleton served as co-chair of the Metro Bond Oversight Committee, Home for Everyone Coordinating Board co-chair of the Metro Housing Bond and Homeless Services campaign committee and on the Portland State University Homelessness and Research Action Collaborative Board.

Other announced candidates include Multnomah County commissioners Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meieran, and possibly Lori Stegmann. Kafoury cannot run for re-election because of term limits.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Hardesty attracts to reelection opponents

Vadim Mozyrsky and Rene Gonzalez have announced against the first-tern Portland commissioner.Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has attracted two opponents so far in next year's primary election. Both are criticizing the cuts to the Portland Police Bureau that Hardesty advocated last year. The first was Vadim Mozyrsky, a Social Security benefits judge, who announced on Sept. 8. "Too many have seen their family members and neighbors die because of senseless gun violence. Their resilience in the face of insurmountable loss is heartbreaking and we need to act. We have elected leaders who have let dysfunction, distraction and divisive narratives permeate the...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County chair pitches alternatives to vax mandate

Clackamas County board postpones further deliberation until Thursday, Sept. 23Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith on Tuesday proposed a resolution in anticipation of future COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Oregon, requesting state officials "immediately reevaluate" the terms of any mandates they intend to implement. After reviewing the resolution draft, county commissioners opted to revisit the issue at Thursday's business meeting due to disagreements over clarity and intent. In the resolution, originally drafted by Smith and county staff on Sept. 16, Smith reasons that potential state mandates of COVID-19 vaccinations could have a "detrimental impact on the delivery of health care, education, public...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 23, 2021

The Times receives letters about back-to-school in Beaverton, Washington County business regulations and more.Flavored tobacco ban will hurt minority-owned businesses Like many immigrants who've helped build and support this great country, I decided to bring my talent, education, and ambition to the U.S. to contribute to the community and to build a life. Earlier this year, I bought the 7 Star Convenience Store in Washington County. Today, I employ four people and I support my wife and our two daughters. Along with selling essential goods like milk, eggs and bread, I sell tobacco and it makes up 50% of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

EDITORIAL: It's past time for independent redistricting

We aren't impressed with a system in which lawmakers choose their own constituents. Like many Oregonians, we've taken great interest in the proposals for new legislative and congressional maps that have come out of Salem this month. And we think our reaction mirrors that of many Oregonians as well: We...
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Lake Oswego Review

City Council accepts report criticizing Portland police protest response

The Wednesday vote does not enact the recommendations presented at the Wednesday hearing.The Portland City Council discussed the police response to political and racial justice protests over the past 18 months and voted unanimously to accept a report by the Citizen Review Committee's Crowd Control and Use of Force workgroup. The report, which was presented during a City Council meeting Wednesday, Sept. 22, calls for police reforms. The group recommended creating a "plan to mitigate the risks to public health" in the "event of chemical weapon use." It also suggests making the existing ban on the Portland Police Bureau's use...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Judge: Portland Police violated law by filming protesters

Court ruling in ACLU lawsuit finds police videos amounted to illegal surveillance during protestsA Multnomah County Circuit Court judge ruled Monday, Sept. 20 that Portland police officers' filming and live streaming at protest events in 2020 violated Oregon law. The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon filed a lawsuit July 29, 2020 against the city of Portland for the Portland Police Bureau's habit of livestreaming footage of protesters for use internally and in feeds to the public. Earlier this week, a judge found that the practice violated state law and a 1988 agreement between the ACLU of Oregon and the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Multi-cultural, high density district planned in SW Portland

The city's vision for the westside includes high density housing, transit focused development as part of the West Town Center Plan.A plan to transform Southwest Portland with more high-density housing and mixed-use development is inching closer to approval. With two September hearings for the West Portland Town Center Plan held by Portland's Planning and Sustainability Commission, the commission aims to send the plan to City Council for approval in early 2022. The plan is a transformative vision of growth around Southwest Portland, addressing everything from added transit lines, housing and commercial corridors. The planning area focuses on the intersection of...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Gov. Kate Brown visits Forest Grove vaccination clinic

The governor highlighted Washington County's tops-in-Oregon vaccination rate against COVID-19. Gov. Kate Brown stopped by Forest Grove Wednesday evening, Sept. 22, where a combination of government mandates and hyperlocal organizing have driven COVID-19 vaccination rates higher than any other county in Oregon. Washington County, Oregon's second-most populous county as well...
FOREST GROVE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
Portland Tribune

Delay pushes lawmakers to edge on redistricting

House is scheduled to return Sept. 25 after COVID results in testing; deadline for lawmakers to act is Sept. 27. A confirmed coronavirus case and its after-effects will push the Oregon House close to a Sept. 27 deadline for lawmakers to approve congressional and legislative redistricting plans. The House will...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

McLane resigns from judge post

Crook County Circuit Court Judge Mike McLane has resigned with an effective date of Oct. 10. Crook County Circuit Court Judge Mike McLane has resigned. The resignation and resulting vacancy was announced Wednesday by Gov. Kate Brown, who said she is accepting applications for the position. Brown thanked McLane for...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Tootie Smith proposes vaccine mandate alternatives in resolution

Clackamas County board postpones further deliberation until Thursday, Sept. 23Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith on Tuesday proposed a resolution in anticipation of future COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Oregon, requesting state officials "immediately reevaluate" the terms of any mandates they intend to implement. After reviewing the resolution draft, county commissioners opted to revisit the issue at Thursday's business meeting due to disagreements over clarity and intent. In the resolution, originally drafted by Smith and county staff on Sept. 16, Smith reasons that potential state mandates of COVID-19 vaccinations could have a "detrimental impact on the delivery of health care, education, public...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Mental Health#Homelessness#County Chair#Homeless Services
Portland Tribune

Demolition begins at former paper mill in Oregon City

Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde launches effort to restore its land at Willamette Falls habitat site for native fish. Tribal leaders and council members from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde gathered alongside members of the Oregon City Commission on Tuesday to commemorate the first day of on-site demolition work at the former Blue Heron paper mill.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Rules implemented to shield farm and wine workers

Industry leaders want protections for workers to be made made permanent as harvest begins. The seasonal workforce that descends on local wineries every year has begun this year's harvest under emergency workplace protections from excessive heat and wildfire smoke. The rules from Oregon's Occupational Health and Safety Administration, which require...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

East County schools adopt new masking guidelines

Multnomah County Health Department advises indoor athletes to mask up during games, practice. Gresham-Barlow, Centennial and Reynolds school districts are following state and Multnomah County public health guidelines requiring its indoor athletes be masked during games and practice. In guidelines issued Sept. 7, Multnomah County's Health Department urged school districts...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Columbia County keeps fighting 'Second Amendment sanctuary'

Columbia County is filing a brief with the Oregoncourt of appeals after a circuit court judge dismissed case. Columbia County is appealing Circuit Court Judge Ted Grove's dismissal of the county government's request for judicial review of a voter-approved ballot measure. After county voters approved the second of two "Second Amendment Sanctuary" ballot measures aimed at preventing local enforcement of most firearms laws in 2020, the county filed a request for judicial validation, asking the Columbia County Circuit Court to review the ordinance to ensure it doesn't violate the federal or state constitution or other laws. In July, Grove dismissed...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Portland Tribune

County approves raise for bus contractor

Commissioners signed off on an hourly rate increase for MTR Western after cutting service hours. Columbia County commissioners approved another rate increase for the contractor that runs the county's bus service last week. The board agreed to pay MTR Western $73.70 per service hour, a 19% increase from the previous...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Around Estacada

Our weekly calendar of local activities, public meetings and other events around the Estacada area. Have an event you'd like to see in the newspaper? Send a description with any relevant information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 10 a.m. the Friday prior for inclusion in the next week's edition. Include any relevant photos.
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Trespassers set 'devastating' fire at Portland's Elks Lodge

Billy Webb Elks lodge at North Tillamook Street and WIlliams Avenue was damaged by fire on Sept. 11 and now seeks fundingThe historic Billy Webb Elks lodge at North Tillamook Street and Williams Avenue was damaged by fire on Sept. 11. Owners of the historically Black lodge believe trespassers started a fire on the back porch which spread to the ballroom of the 3,500 square foot building. The Lodge Exalted Ruler, Louis McLemore, estimates that between maintenance, general overhead, and insurance premiums, it costs $100,000 a year to keep the lodge at 6 N. Tillamook Street open and operational. Insurance...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy