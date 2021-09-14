CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waukon, IA

Richard 'Lee' Hinkel

guttenbergpress.com
 7 days ago

Richard “Lee” Hinkel passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Waukon, surrounded by his wife, Kymm, and his daughters, Sarah and Brooke. Lee was born April 8, 1949, to Richard and Kathryn Hinkel of Marquette. After graduating from Mar-Mac High School in 1967, he joined the Navy. He then attended Upper Iowa University and graduated with a bachelor of science degree and taught at Mar-Mac in McGregor. He also coached girls varsity basketball and softball and was named Upper Mississippi Valley Conference coach of the year his last two years of coaching. He played softball, sponsored by Starks of Prairie du Chien, for several years, winning many tournaments. Following his teaching years, the family moved to Colorado for 11 years where he worked for Thermal Systems. The family then returned to Waukon in 1991 where he worked for Heartland Windows until 2012, when he retired. He enjoyed his retirement, playing golf and spending time with family and friends.

guttenbergpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
State
Colorado State
City
Waukon, IA
Local
Iowa Basketball
City
Marquette, IA
Waukon, IA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Kylee

Comments / 0

Community Policy