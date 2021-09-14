Richard “Lee” Hinkel passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Waukon, surrounded by his wife, Kymm, and his daughters, Sarah and Brooke. Lee was born April 8, 1949, to Richard and Kathryn Hinkel of Marquette. After graduating from Mar-Mac High School in 1967, he joined the Navy. He then attended Upper Iowa University and graduated with a bachelor of science degree and taught at Mar-Mac in McGregor. He also coached girls varsity basketball and softball and was named Upper Mississippi Valley Conference coach of the year his last two years of coaching. He played softball, sponsored by Starks of Prairie du Chien, for several years, winning many tournaments. Following his teaching years, the family moved to Colorado for 11 years where he worked for Thermal Systems. The family then returned to Waukon in 1991 where he worked for Heartland Windows until 2012, when he retired. He enjoyed his retirement, playing golf and spending time with family and friends.