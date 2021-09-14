CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Percolating? Enjoying some down time, impromptu trips

By Christina Wells
Roanoke Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI suppose when some may read my columns (and thank you to those who do), they may assume that all is sunshine and roses in my world. Let me assure you that is not the case. Life throws me curveballs, and I do not always handle them with the grace that I should. There are also those days when the world seems a bit bleak, or I’m just tired and cranky. However, I do my best with prayer and purpose to focus on the good things in my life to make the dark times a bit brighter, and I wish to put as much positivity and good things out into the world, as I can.

