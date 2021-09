The Patriots begin the 2021 NFL season as just another team in the AFC East after years of winning this division. First up is a home tilt with the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Last year, the two teams split their meetings with the home teams winning each time. New England won the first round, 21-11 in Week 1 with Miami drawing even, 22-12, in South Florida in mid-December. These longtime division rivals have split the season series four straight years with the home team dominating the proceedings. To that point, the Dolphins have lost 11 of their last 12 games played in Foxboro.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO