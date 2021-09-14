The Best Hotels and B&Bs to Book Near the Forth Bridge, Scotland
Browse our pick of the best places to stay near the Forth Bridge over the Firth of Forth in Scotland – and book your favourite on Culture Trip. Just 9mi (14km) west of central Edinburgh is the Forth Bridge, the iconic Scottish railway bridge that opened in 1890, spanning the Firth of Forth. Hotels and B&Bs on the cobbled streets of South Queensferry offer plenty of character and stunning views of this remarkable feat of engineering. Bolt to the surrounding countryside north or south of the bridge to stay in a country house, coaching inn or luxury spa.theculturetrip.com
