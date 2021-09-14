2021 Raw Charge Top 25 Under 25: #17 Eamon Powell

Topi Niemelä has an argument as the best defensive prospect in the Leafs’ system, currently. That all depends on whether or not you think that Sandin is still a prospect, or how high you still are on Liljegren. After the Leafs traded down from their second round pick last year, they snagged both Roni Hirvonen (#8 in our rankings) and Topi Niemelä only 5 spots apart at the end of the second round/start of the third round.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO