NHL

2021 Raw Charge Top 25 Under 25: #17 Eamon Powell

By Raw Charge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021-22 Team: Boston College (NCAA) Right shot defenseman Eamon Powell is one of my personal favourite Tampa Bay Lightning prospects and is entering his second season in the NCAA. As a rookie, he scored two goals and 14 points in 24 games, where he ended up second among defense scoring behind Avs second pick Drew Helleson. That kind of production didn’t blow anyone out of the water — especially on a Boston College team that only lost eight times in a 34 game season — but as a mid-round prospect it was quite respectable for a first season.

