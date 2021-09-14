New Morehouse School of Medicine Covid-19 Resource App & Fulton County Expands Rental Assistance Program
A team based at the Morehouse School of Medicine has helped develop a multilingual mobile app. It’s designed for at risk groups to easily access information and services about Covid-19 vaccines, testing sites, and community resources. Dr. Dominic Mack heads the National COVID-19 Resiliency Network responsible for the new mobile app. NCRN is based in the Morehouse School of Medicine’s National Center for Primary Care.www.wabe.org
