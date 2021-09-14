Kris J – “Beast Mode”

PCMG’s Kris J just released a new single entitled ‘Beast Mode’ produced by one of his long time collaborators iThinkWeGotiT. These two have linked on countless occasions to give the Atlanta underground scene some very memorable moments. After a small hiatus the two are back together giving us new tunes we can smoke and ride to. Kris’ Class Of Stoners brand has expanded to California with the help of former NBA Player and cannabis enthusiast Matt Barnes. On top of the recent success of his brand, Kris J has also been making waves with his Playas Club Music Group camp. He was featured on Clay James’ ‘Fly AF’ Ep on a song entitled ‘Fadaway’ which has over 400,000 streams and 300,000 views on YouTube. This video was also featured on BET and MTV, which was also Kris J’s national TV debut. Make sure you stream ‘Beast Mode’ on all digital streaming outlets as well as Audiomack and Spinrilla. Be on the look out for the ‘Beast Mode’ music video premiering soon on YouTube.