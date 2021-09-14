CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris J – “Beast Mode”

By JBettis420
thisis50.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePCMG’s Kris J just released a new single entitled ‘Beast Mode’ produced by one of his long time collaborators iThinkWeGotiT. These two have linked on countless occasions to give the Atlanta underground scene some very memorable moments. After a small hiatus the two are back together giving us new tunes we can smoke and ride to. Kris’ Class Of Stoners brand has expanded to California with the help of former NBA Player and cannabis enthusiast Matt Barnes. On top of the recent success of his brand, Kris J has also been making waves with his Playas Club Music Group camp. He was featured on Clay James’ ‘Fly AF’ Ep on a song entitled ‘Fadaway’ which has over 400,000 streams and 300,000 views on YouTube. This video was also featured on BET and MTV, which was also Kris J’s national TV debut. Make sure you stream ‘Beast Mode’ on all digital streaming outlets as well as Audiomack and Spinrilla. Be on the look out for the ‘Beast Mode’ music video premiering soon on YouTube.

Yolo King Drops “Go Get It” Video

As fans patiently-await his release from federal custody, which is expected to be before the end of the year — Yolo King holds them over with a new release titled “Go Get It.” The single is the first preview of what they can expect from his forthcoming album, “The Plot.” The project is slated to arrive next year, following King’s time-served.
thisis50.com

Xanny Luck Continues To Captivate Viewers With New Video For “Cellular”

Xanny Luck, a growing young musician aiming to punch his ticket to the top of the music industry, comes from New Jersey, which is regarded as a hotbed for hip hop music performers. Xanny Luck has climbed above his contemporaries and is ready for his moment in the spotlight, thanks to a unique mix of talents and the ability to make any type of music. Xanny Luck’s latest music video for “Cellular,” which is a must-see, is a big step in the right direction towards progressing his career.
thisis50.com

Smiles 773 – “The Real Fed Up” ft. JR007

Smiles773 is the most recent artist to be banned from the City of Chicago for performing specifically Summer Smash this past August and he has something to say. Joining other banned artists Lil Durk and Chief Keef, the controversial new Def Jam rapper definitely has something to say. His new single “The Real Fed Up ” addresses all the turmoil, haters and obstacles Smiles has endured this past year. Smiles is making sure no one is fooled by the name from the streets to the studio he is telling his story moment by moment. With a true grind based mentality, a passion and desire to prove his talent in the industry, Smiles is out to prove everyone wrong. With a co-sign from major publications Lyrical Lemonade and Elevator Mag, Smiles773 is out for blood.
allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Kris Metzdorf

I don't like to put a label like ‘alternative’ on 92/9FM because in my opinion, that's limiting and honestly, the state of alternative radio right now is annoying and lacking a real rock and roll backbone (but I digress). We're a radio station made up of HUGE music fans and our end goal is to play songs that we hope the listeners will love as much as we do. It could be The Clash or Nirvana or Sleigh Bells or Highly Suspect. The common thread is great music no matter the genre.
thisis50.com

Ike Rhein Shares New Single “Just Like You”

Renowned artist Ike Rhein, has released his latest hit single “Just Like You”. The new single is making some serious noise in the music charts. Rhein’s past work has received praise from industry aficionados and the latest single deserves no less. “Just Like You” is launched on Spotify. Ike’s single “Not For Me” was a blockbuster hit as well and the music video garnered compliments for his performance.
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
purewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
The Independent

Climber receives apology after inappropriate images of her shown on TV

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) apologised to climber Johanna Farber after inappropriate images of her were shown during the World Championships in Moscow.It was reported last week that the event’s broadcaster aired a close-up replay of the Austrian athlete’s bottom during the boulder semi-final.In a statement, the IFSC wrote: “The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take further action in order for it to stop, and to protect the athletes.“After meeting with representatives of the Austrian team, IFSC President Marco Scolaris issued the following comment: ‘How many times will things have to be done...
