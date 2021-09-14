CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Friars, Monarchs Take #BIGEASTfh Weekly Awards

chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa McNamara, Providence, Jr., M (Barre, Vt.) Providence junior Lisa McNamara tallied a goal and three assists in a 2-0 weekend for the Friars, as she had a stick on four PC goals. In the 2-1 win over New Hampshire on Friday, McNamara assisted on the eventual game-winner in the 40th minute. On Sunday, in a 5-2 come-from-behind victory over LIU, McNamara assisted on the first goal, cutting LIU’s lead to 2-1 in the 34th minute. The junior scored the go-ahead goal five minutes later on a penalty stroke.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
ILLINOIS STATE
chatsports.com

Jones earns C-USA weekly award

DALLAS — UTSA's Sheldon Jones has been named Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a punt for a touchdown in the win over Lamar, the league office announced on Monday. Jones returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown to start the scoring for the Roadrunners...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
upenn.edu

Three Quakers earn Ivy weekly awards

A trio of Quakers have earned weekly awards from the Ivy League for their exceptional play over the holiday weekend. Junior Autumn Leak and freshman Sydney Ormiston of the women’s volleyball team picked up Ivy League Player of the Week and Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors, respectively. Leak,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
WDAM-TV

PRCC goalkeeper earns MACCC weekly award

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - No. 13 Pearl River Community College’s Maddux Francis has been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Goalkeeper of the Week.”. The Poplarville native played 110 minutes, coming away with seven saves in a 0-0 tie with National Junior College Athletic Association Division I opponent...
POPLARVILLE, MS
uncwsports.com

Molina Earns CAA Weekly Award

RICHMOND, Virginia – UNCW graduate student forward Nicolas Molina has been named co-recipient of the Colonial Athletic Association's Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week Award for his efforts in the Seahawks' victory at Jacksonville on Saturday. Molina, who shared the honor with Northeastern junior forward Timothy Ennin, is the...
SOCCER
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Jeffers, Pearson win Big 12 weekly awards

Texas Tech linebacker Riko Jeffers and safety Reggie Pearson won Big 12 weekly awards for their performances in the Red Raiders' season-opening 38-21 victory Saturday against Houston at NRG Stadium. Jeffers was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week. The senior from Sachse was credited with four tackles...
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

Creighton And Seton Hall Headline #BIGEASTvb Weekly Awards

Jaela Zimmerman, Creighton, Sr., OH (Lincoln, Neb.) Creighton outside hitter Jaela Zimmerman earned Tournament MVP honors over the weekend at the Bluegrass Battle as the Bluejays went a perfect 3-0. One of those victories came over No. 3 and defending national champion Kentucky, a match in which Zimmerman collected 18 kills and added 11 digs. The senior also recorded a double-double in the win over USC, recording 16 kills and 16 digs. The Lincoln, Neb. native wrapped up the weekend with a 12-kill, five-dig performance against Northern Iowa.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friars
chatsports.com

Kent State Sweeps Field Hockey Weekly Awards

Goalkeeper, Fifth year, Sinking Spring, PA. (Wilson) Fifth year goalkeeper Azure Fernsler was a brick wall in Kent State’s victories over #22 Ohio State and #14 Syracuse this past week. Facing a total of 26 shots over the two games, Fernsler only allowed one to get past her in each game recording a total of 12 saves. Her dominance in goal helped the Flashes secure two come from behind wins defeating Ohio State 3-1 and Syracuse in overtime 2-1.
SPORTS
und.com

Doerer Named Groza Award Stars of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame graduate student Jonathan Doerer was named a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week following his performance in Notre Dame’s 41-38 overtime win over Florida State. Doerer sealed the win for the Irish in the first overtime when he hit a 41-yard field goal...
NOTRE DAME, IN
chatsports.com

Ranked Squads Highlight #BIGEASTfh Weekly Honors

James Madison, Daniella Lorenzo Rhodes, Liberty Flames men's basketball, Buenos Aires, Durban, Rutgers University, Stanford University, Old Dominion Monarchs basketball, UGO Networks. BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week. Daniella Rhodes, Liberty, Jr., F (Durban, South Africa) Liberty junior forward Daniella Rhodes led the Lady Flame offense with two goals...
BASKETBALL
walsh.edu

Moore, Leppelmeier Sweep Athlete of the Week Awards

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - On the heels of a great performance at the Tommy Evans Invitational, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference selected both of the individual champions as Athletes of the Week. Hunter Moore and Alexa Leppelmeier have Athlete of the Week awards to go with their titles from this...
NORTH CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
bceagles.com

Eagles Return to Racing on Friday at Friar Invite

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College men's cross country team returns to action on Friday afternoon at the Friar Invitational, held at the Coogan Cross Country Course at Highland Park in Attleboro, Mass. The Eagles will race the eight-kilometer course, beginning at 3:45 p.m. Joining BC on the starting...
ATTLEBORO, MA
unhwildcats.com

Aidan O’Hern Leads Wildcats at Friar Invitational

ATTLEBORO, Mass. - Aidan O'Hern. (Concord, N.H.) led the Wildcats with a 10th place finish as the University of New Hampshire men's cross country team opened the season at the Friar Invitational on the 8K Mark Coogan XC Course at Highland Park. Providence (29 points) won the meet, while Stony Brook (34 points) was second, Boston College (77 points) was third and UNH was fourth (102 points).
SPORTS
bceagles.com

Eagles Place Third at Friar Invitational

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Boston College finished third at the Friar Invitational, held at the Coogan Cross Country Course at Highland Park in Attleboro, Mass. on Friday afternoon. The Eagles were led by James Wilkes, who finished ninth overall. He covered the eight-kilometer course in 25:35.98. David Scherrer and Steven Jackson...
ATTLEBORO, MA
WBOY

McCormick takes home MAC Player of the Week award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior midfielder Luke McCormick of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the Mid-American Conference Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. McCormick helped the Mountaineers (3-0) to a pair of top-20 victories last week at home. The Derby, England, native opened...
MORGANTOWN, WV
KTEN.com

Shehadeh Earns GAC Defensive Player of the Week Award

DURANT, Okla. – Southeastern libero Grace Shehadeh has been named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week following her efforts in the Savage Storm's opening weekend of action. Shehadeh and the Storm posted a 1-2 record at the Southeastern Classic that included an impressive 3-0 win over Emporia...
SPORTS
virginiasports.com

Armstrong, Oluwatimi, Woods Earn ACC Weekly Awards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Quarterback of the Week for the second time in as many weeks, center Olusegun Oluwatimi won ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week and tight end Jelani Woods was recognized as the ACC Wide Receiver of the Week on Monday (Sept. 13).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
unhwildcats.com

Wildcats Place Second at Friar Invitational to Start Season

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – — FreshmanJill Walker (Simi Valley, Calif.) led the Wildcats with a sixth-place finish as the University of New Hampshire women's cross country team opened the season at the Friar Invitational on the 5K Mark Coogan XC Course at Highland Park. Providence (18 points) won the meet, while New Hampshire (54 points) was second and Stony Brook (67 points) was third.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy