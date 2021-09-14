Friars, Monarchs Take #BIGEASTfh Weekly Awards

Lisa McNamara, Providence, Jr., M (Barre, Vt.) Providence junior Lisa McNamara tallied a goal and three assists in a 2-0 weekend for the Friars, as she had a stick on four PC goals. In the 2-1 win over New Hampshire on Friday, McNamara assisted on the eventual game-winner in the 40th minute. On Sunday, in a 5-2 come-from-behind victory over LIU, McNamara assisted on the first goal, cutting LIU’s lead to 2-1 in the 34th minute. The junior scored the go-ahead goal five minutes later on a penalty stroke.