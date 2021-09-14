Laura Wilson, associate professor of political science, accepted into Stanley K. Lacy Executive Leadership Series
Dr. Laura Wilson, associate professor of political science, was recently accepted into the Stanley K. Lacy Executive Leadership Series (SKL) 45th class. Each class year, 25 individuals are selected to participate in this highly competitive program, which seeks to expand the ranks of community leaders by teaching and motivating members to address the needs of Central Indiana.news.uindy.edu
