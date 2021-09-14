New Case of the Month, Fresh Hops & More at The Portland Bottle Shop!

September has arrived! The beautiful days and cooler nights have arrived and I couldn’t be happier. My favorite time of year. Soon the leaves will be changing and we’ll all be in sweatshirts and watching football all weekend. This time of year also brings the amazing fresh hop and Oktoberfest beers. So good, but so limited. Check out the September Case of the Month below. Well, hope to see you soon and enjoy this beautiful beginning of September.