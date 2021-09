Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Mariners. Altuve took Logan Gilbert deep in the third inning for his 26th homer of the season. The long ball ended a streak of 31 games without a homer for the second baseman. He also walked in the ninth inning and came around to score on an Alex Bregman home run. The 31-year-old has now collected a hit in six out of seven contests while batting .276 with five extra-base hits over that stretch.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO