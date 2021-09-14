CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19 vaccines for younger children could be authorized sometime this fall, Fauci says

By Madeline Holcombe, Holly Yan, Christina Maxouris, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 could get the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration sometime this fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. "If you look at the studies that we at the (National Institutes of Health) are doing in collaboration with the pharmaceutical companies, there will be enough data to apply for an emergency use authorization both by Pfizer, a little bit later by Moderna," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday.

