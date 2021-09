(St. Paul, MN) -- The former leader of a militia group will spend 53 years in federal prison for the 2017 bombing of a Bloomington mosque. Fifty-year-old Emily Hari of Illinois was known as Michael Hari when she was convicted on five felony counts, including damaging property because of its religious character and using a destructive device in a crime of violence. No one was hurt in the attack on the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center by Hari and two accomplices. U-S District Judge Donovan Frank said, “Hari sought to terrorize an entire faith community. Today’s sentence makes clear that such acts of hate-fueled terror will not be tolerated."

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO