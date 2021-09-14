CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABS AIP for VARD’s Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel

offshore-technology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABS has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to VARD Marine for its 115m next-generation offshore patrol vessel (NGOPV) design. The VARD 7 115 NGOPV caters to a range of mission requirements, including air, surface and sub-surface surveillance and engagement capabilities. The vessel arrangement offers a multi-mission bay and a set-down area for containerised mission payloads, with a configuration that can be tailored to meet a variety of mission objectives.

www.offshore-technology.com

StreetInsider.com

SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Introduces Next Generation All-Electric Solar Delivery Van

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its wholly owned EdisonFuture Motor ("EdisonFuture") subsidiary plans to launch its next-generation electric delivery van. For the video, please find it at https://vimeo.com/601194093. For more information about EdisonFuture, please go to https://edisonfuture.com/.
INDUSTRY
verticalmag.com

Airbus reveals the next generation of CityAirbus

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 49 seconds. Airbus has announced plans for a new CityAirbus at the Company’s first #AirbusSummit on “Pioneering Sustainable Aerospace” as the emerging Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market begins to firm up. Ushering in the next generation of CityAirbus, the fully electric vehicle is equipped with fixed wings, a V-shaped tail, and eight electrically powered propellers as part of its uniquely designed distributed propulsion system. It is designed to carry up to four passengers in a zero emissions flight in multiple applications.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Press

OrthAlign's next-generation LANTERN Navigation System

OrthAlign Announces Clinical Milestone Having Performed 200,000 Joint Arthroplasty Cases Worldwide. ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthAlign, Inc., a privately held U.S.-based medical device and technology company providing orthopedic surgeons with advanced precision technologies, is excited to announce a clinical milestone of 200,000 OrthAlign-assisted joint replacement surgeries worldwide. Indicated for total knee replacement, partial knee replacement, and total hip replacement, OrthAlign's intuitive, handheld navigation technologies provide an accurate, cost-effective tool ideal for both the hospital and ASC environments.
TECHNOLOGY
offshore-technology.com

New Fortress Energy finalises Sri Lanka LNG terminal contract

US-based New Fortress Energy has finalised a contract with the Government of Sri Lanka (GOSL) to build an offshore liquified natural gas (LNG) receiving, storage and regasification terminal. To be located off the coast of Colombo, the new terminal is expected to be commissioned in 2023. The agreement will provide...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
offshore-technology.com

Ineos to invest $1.4bn in UK refinery to meet net-zero goal

Ineos has unveiled plans to invest more than $1.4bn (£1bn) in powering its petrochemicals plant and oil refinery in Grangemouth, Scotland, with hydrogen, in pursuit of net-zero emissions. The investment is part of the firm’s efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions at the refinery to achieve net-zero by 2045, in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Yellowbrick, FIT and FN Join Forces on Footwear Education

With the global footwear market projected to hit $440 billion by 2026, industry experts are betting on promising next-gen design talent. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
plasticstoday.com

Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
offshore-technology.com

Aquaterra to develop world-first offshore green hydrogen jack-up rig

In an attempt to solve the issue of challenges around grid connectivity and intermittency of supply in the North Sea, Aquaterra Energy has partnered with Lhyfe and Borr Drilling in a production concept for a world-first offshore green hydrogen jack-up rig. The consortium will develop an industrial scale offshore green...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
phoronix.com

Oracle's Next-Generation GNU Profiler "gprofng" Is Looking Great For Developers

Oracle engineers have been working on "gprofng" as a next-generation GNU Profiler that can analyze production binaries. Oracle talked up Gprofng today during the GNU Tools Track as part of Linux Plumbers Conference 2021. Gprofng stems from Oracle Developer Studio's Performance Analyzer and this new tool currently supports profiling C,...
SOFTWARE
offshore-technology.com

India’s Petronet LNG awards contract to L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an engineering contract for Phase IIIB of the Dahej Expansion Project in the Indian state of Gujarat. The contract has been awarded by Indian oil and gas company Petronet LNG (PLL), a joint venture company promoted by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

BP begins gas production from Matapal project offshore Trinidad

BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT) has commenced production from the Matapal subsea gas development offshore Trinidad. Located 80km off Trinidad’s south-east coast and in a water depth of 163m, the Matapal project will have a production capacity of 400 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) of gas. It is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Is the oil & gas sector seeing the beginnings of a cloud investment boom?

The oil & gas industry is seeing changes in cloud investment across several key metrics, according to an analysis of GlobalData figures. Cloud is one of the key themes across global industries, with top companies around the world completing cloud deals, hiring for cloud roles and mentioning it in company reports at the start of 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Digital Ad Platforms Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Acxiom, Facebook, Sizmek

The Global Digital Ad Platforms Market study with 107+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Conversant, Inc., Twitter, Kenshoo, Baidu, Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network, Choozle, Yahoo, LinkedIn, DoubleClick, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Acxiom Corporation, Facebook, Sizmek, Amazon.com, Inc. & Adobe.
MARKETS
The Independent

Government should loosen gas rules amid price spike, North Sea firm says

One of the biggest gas producers in the North Sea has said it could likely supply the country with large amounts of extra gas if the Government eases restrictions on what is allowed to be used in the grid, amid a spike in prices.Neptune Energy said that last year it could have produced around an extra 10.7 billion cubic feet of gas if restrictions on calorific value – which measures how much energy is in the gas – had been lowered.Executive chairman Sam Laidlaw, who used to head British Gas owner Centrica wrote to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
offshore-technology.com

Tractable Introduces AI Solution for Quick Vehicle Condition Assessment

Concept: British visual assessment and disaster recovery startup Tractable has unveiled AI Inspection, a solution that precisely assesses the external condition of a vehicle’s body within minutes. The solution ramps up any procedure that involves inspecting a vehicle’s condition, such as acquiring or selling, returning a rental or lease, or recycling parts at the end of a vehicle’s life cycle along with underwriting a new insurance policy.
CELL PHONES
offshore-technology.com

Researchers from MIT Generates Hydrogen Fuel from Aluminium Scrap and Water

Concept: IBM and Mercedes has announced the development of “Urban Guard – Stolen Vehicle Help,” a recently released service in the Mercedes me app designed to help detect and recover stolen vehicles. The solution builds on prior partnership between IBM and Daimler, Mercedes’ parent company, to develop connected car services like “ready to.”
ENGINEERING
workboat.com

ABS appoints Lennon vice president offshore wind

ABS has appointed Greg Lennon vice president of global offshore wind. “Greg is a leader who will build on the numerous successes of our offshore wind team and accelerate our continued support of the burgeoning industry here in the U.S. and globally,” Peter Fitzpatrick, ABS senior vice president, global offshore, said in a statement. “He will position us to be ready and able to support the president’s ambition to install 30 GWs of offshore wind by 2030 and to work with our global partners to deliver over 150 GWs targeted for 2030 around the world.”
BUSINESS
offshore-technology.com

Honeywell’s New Tech Allows Drones to Fly Longer

Concept: Honeywell has unveiled a new technology suite for light drones that allows them to fly three times longer and with minimal human intervention. Drones equipped with Honeywell’s Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) capabilities can fly farther, carry more weight, avoid dangers up to three kilometers away, and transmit video of their journey anywhere in the globe than typical drones employing batteries and line-of-sight radio links.
ELECTRONICS
offshore-technology.com

Aker BP secures drilling permit for two wells offshore Norway

Aker BP has secured a drilling permit from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) for wells 7/11-14 S and A on the Mugnetind prospect in the southern Norwegian North Sea. The drilling programme for the two wells relates to the drilling of a wildcat well and an appraisal well situated about 13km west of the Ula field.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

