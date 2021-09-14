ABS AIP for VARD’s Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel
ABS has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to VARD Marine for its 115m next-generation offshore patrol vessel (NGOPV) design. The VARD 7 115 NGOPV caters to a range of mission requirements, including air, surface and sub-surface surveillance and engagement capabilities. The vessel arrangement offers a multi-mission bay and a set-down area for containerised mission payloads, with a configuration that can be tailored to meet a variety of mission objectives.www.offshore-technology.com
Comments / 0