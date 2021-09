AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the Biden Administration over an order directing states to allow trans-gender and LBGTQ+ individuals to select which bathroom they want to use. Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration to stop the June 15 Guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). This guidance requires employers to allow exceptions on the usage of bathrooms, locker rooms, showers, dress codes and even personal pronouns based upon the subjective gender identities of their employees. This unlawful guidance increases the scope of…

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO