As a child, Jennifer Bunsa spent many happy hours on the shag rug of her Miami bedroom, building elaborate Lego houses. More than 30 years later, it’s this same bedroom where Bunsa—now an interior designer known for relaxed, livably elegant spaces—puts her six-year-old son, Jack, to sleep in a bunk bed that she’s transformed into a cozy tented hideout. “It’s still amazing to me that this is his room now,” she says. “I guess it’s what people call coming full circle.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO