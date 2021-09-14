WGLT's Sound Ideas - Tuesday 9/14/2021

It's a big day for Rivian. The electric vehicle maker has produced its first truck at the assembly facility in Normal actually made for sale to a customer. And with plant employment climbing, the impact to the economy is rising too. The Unit 5 School District has had a bump in COVID cases and quarantines...in particular at Parkside Junior High. The Superintendent says a lot of those exposures happened outside school. Wet weather and warm nights early in the summer left central Illinois corn farmers fighting fungus this year. Now it's too dry. Hear about the impact on the harvest.