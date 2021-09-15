CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Nicholas prompts Flash Flood Warning for Escambia, Baldwin counties

By Allen Strum
WEAR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas moved onshore over Texas as a category one hurricane and now heavy rain is spreading east of the system over Gulf Coast states. A Flash Flood warning is in effect for Baldwin and Escambia counties until 7:45 p.m. CT Wednesday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday...

weartv.com

WEAR

Fall cold front on the way to northwest Florida

Autumn 2021 begins September 22nd, a Wednesday. It's fitting that our first fall cold front moves in this upcoming Wednesday. Will we need a jacket? Maybe. Let's talk numbers:. Rain chances and humid/warm weather will continue Monday - Wednesday across our area. We could see some strong thunderstorms Wednesday as the front rolls through during the morning and early afternoon. Something to watch. The north wind and drier air will rush in during the later hours on Wednesday, a fall chill will be on tap by Thursday morning.
PENSACOLA, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 15:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Baldwin County This includes the following streams and drainages Bellefontaine Creek, Hollinger Creek, Flat Creek, Cowpen Creek, Perdido River, Eightmile Creek and Styx River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 17:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Escambia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTY At 422 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Perdido Bay, Chanticleer, Seaglades, Quinavista and Pleasant Grove. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

WEAR

UPDATE: 18-wheeler cleared from Blackwater Bridge guard rail

UPDATE - 10 a.m. MILTON, Fla. -- An 18-wheeler has been set free after becoming lodged on the guard rail of the Blackwater Bridge Monday morning. Milton city officials say the intersection of Caroline and Willing is clear. No further details have been released. ----- ORIGINAL STORY - 8:30 a.m.
MILTON, FL

