Baseball

Jackals Drop Two to Boulders, Dominate Last Game of 2021 Season

By Adam Grassani
jerseysportingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say all good things must come to an end. Baseball is no exception as the New Jersey Jackals 2021 season, both the good and bad, came to a close this past weekend at Yogi Berra Stadium. The Jackals welcomed the New York Boulders for a three-game series, their last of the season. Despite losing the first two games, New Jersey was able to avoid the sweep in dominate fashion in their last game of 2021.

