Dr Marty Makary: The Study On Vaccinating Children Between 5-12 Years Old Against Covid Is Not Big Enough

Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Marty Makary spoke to Brian Kilmeade about how vaccination rates have fallen after President Biden said employers will be required to have their employees to be vaccinated. Makary also addressed parents’ concerns about getting their children between 5- 12 vaccinated and how they need to know the study is not big enough. Makary also discussed the talk of booster shots and how waiting 3 months between shots instead of 3 to 4 weeks would have been more effective and feels the longer intervals between shots would have resulted in not have to worry about having a booster shot in most people. Makary does think those over 60 years should consider a booster.

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 56

Truth Express5
6d ago

PARENTS there is no guarantee that these shots will not STERILIZE your CHILDREN! So if you are expecting to have grandchildren, I highly suggest that you look into the patent on these vaccines to find out what these ingredients are and what they do to the human body! REMEMBER: the fulcrum's goal is to reduce population, NOT LET IT CONTINUE TO GROW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(2)
52
<not deleted>
6d ago

Someone under age 18, is 4x more likely to drown than die with Covid. And 11x more likely to die in a car accident. They are literally twice as likely to die from the flu than from Covid.

Reply(2)
37
guest
6d ago

Those experiments were a stepping stone towards two of the most important and profitable vaccines in history: the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines given to hundreds of millions of people around the world. Global sales of these are expected to top US$50 billion in 2021 alone.But the path to success was not direct. For many years after Malone’s experiments, which themselves had drawn on the work of other researchers, mRNA was seen as too unstable and expensive to be used as a drug or a vaccine. Dozens of academic labs and companies worked on the idea, struggling with finding the right formula of fats and nucleic acids — the building blocks of mRNA vaccines.Today’s mRNA jabs have innovations that werein other words it's all about money

Reply(1)
15
