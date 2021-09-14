CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Your Live Music On! “Rock The Dock” Returns To The Riverboats At The Gateway Arch

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Riverfront is home to must-see concerts this fall! The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are set to host the second annual Rock the Dock floating concert series, a celebration of STL’s live music scene featuring genres such as blues, soul, R&B, alt-rock, and country. Concertgoers can enjoy a rocking atmosphere, a special Cajun-inspired menu, and a selection of drinks from 4 Hands Brewing Co, alongside the best views of the Mississippi River and the Gateway Arch in autumn every Sunday, September 19 through October 24.

