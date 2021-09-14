Sandra Cisneros on Bad First Drafts, Staying Hopeful, and Her New Novella
Before I could even ask my first question for our interview, Sandra Cisneros and I had already talked about social media (her advice: writers don’t have time to “fritter on Twitter”), conservative Latinos in South Texas, certain politicians whose mothers need to “give them a nalgada with a chancla” [slap with a sandal], why poetry is like a combination of jazz and knitting, how I could find a Xolo (a hairless dog breed my family and I have long coveted), and so much more.www.texasmonthly.com
