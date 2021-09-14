CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Le Jardinier Is the Best Museum Restaurant in Texas—and One of the Best in the U.S.

By Patricia Sharpe
Texas Monthly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaning in, my friend Tamara whispered to our table of four: “How many of these people do you think have houses in Marfa?” We were at Le Jardinier, the polished new contemporary French restaurant at Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts, and its plush chairs were filled with folks who appeared to be prosperous, arty, well-traveled types. With hardly a second thought we eliminated the silver-haired couple with turquoise jewelry—they’d prefer Santa Fe. Likewise we dismissed three clearly awestruck women wearing low-heeled shoes—hardworking schoolteachers, we guessed. But, ah, the vaguely European-looking man with slicked-back hair and a forest-green suit—now, he was a possibility. I imagined him taking a private plane to visit his house outside the tiny West Texas town that’s famous for being famous (and for the enigmatic installation of silvery metal boxes created by renowned minimalist sculptor Donald Judd). Having taken a stab at answering that burning question, we—who have no houses in Marfa—celebrated by ordering a round of cocktails. My martini, named the Duke (French gin, herbes de Provence, butter), came with a teeny clothespin securing a fresh green bay leaf to the rim of the glass—quite fitting for a restaurant whose name means “the gardener.”

www.texasmonthly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Marfa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Fresno, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie search resuming in Carlton Reserve as autopsy due Tuesday: LIVE UPDATES

WATCH LIVE: Brian Laundrie search resumes in Florida. North Port police: Search resuming for Laundrie in Carlton Reserve. The North Port Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday that the search for Brian Laundrie -- the person of interest in the Gabby Petito investigation -- will start up again in the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre reserve located roughly five miles from the family’s home.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Joël Robuchon
Person
Daniel Boulud
The Associated Press

US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy