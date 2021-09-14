CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures hit six-month lows; cattle futures rebound

By Tom Polansek
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures dropped to their lowest prices in more than six months on Tuesday, while cattle futures recovered a day after hitting June lows on concerns about a fire at a major JBS USA beef plant.

The hog market extended recent losses under pressure from concerns about the potential for easing U.S. export demand and rising supplies, analysts said.

Pig prices in China, the world’s biggest pork consumer, are substantially lower than in the United States, raising worries that Chinese buyers will reduce purchases, said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based broker U.S. Commodities.

China’s hog prices have tumbled this year on increased supplies and over fears from fresh outbreaks of the pig disease African swine fever.

“On the export front, I think there’s some real concern,” Roose said.

CME October lean hog futures ended down 0.400 cent at 80.375 cents per pound and hit their lowest price since March 4. December hogs fell 1.200 cents to 72.175 cents per pound and hit its lowest price since Feb. 26.

In the cattle market, the rebound in futures prices came as meatpacker JBS said it resumed operations at a beef plant in Grand Island, Nebraska, after a fire halted production on Monday.

The JBS plant has the capacity to slaughter 6,000 cattle a day, about 5% of U.S. cattle, according to industry estimates.

Meatpackers on Tuesday slaughtered 120,000 cattle nationwide, up from 114,000 on Monday, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

CME December live cattle closed up 2.500 cents at 129.650 cents per pound after falling on Monday to their lowest price since June 1. October feeder cattle climbed 2.700 cents to 158.150 cents per pound after touching its lowest since June 11 on Monday.

“We just overdid it to the downside,” Roose said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cattle Unable to Find Support

Live cattle lost most of what was gained last week as cash trade was disappointing. Feedlots holding out through Friday did not push packers into a corner wherein they needed to pay higher to obtain supply. Hogs fared well despite lower cash with the market adjusting after the free fall.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, pressured as concerns over Evergrande feed risk-off sentiment

Oil futures settled lower on Monday, as concerns over a possible collapse of Chinese property developer Evergrande fed risk-off sentiment, pulling U.S. and global stock markets sharply lower. "Evergrande's woes are threatening the outlook for the world's second largest economy and making some investors question China's growth outlook and whether it is safe to invest there," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell $1.68, or 2.3%, to settle at $70.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeder Cattle#Livestock#Cme#Hog#Jbs Usa#Chinese#U S Commodities#African#Meatpacker Jbs
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near the session close, December corn is down 5 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 19 cents, December KC wheat is down 13 1/4 cents, December Chicago wheat is down 9 1/2 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is down 6 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 764.7 points and October crude oil is down $1.38 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.038 and December gold is up $12.70 per ounce. It is a risk-off day across global markets, with pressure on equities and commodities as money flows to safety. Weather remains a neutral factor for the grains on Monday, with harvest delays expected across the Midwest this week.
AGRICULTURE
oilandgas360.com

Oil falls below $75 on risk-averse mood, dollar’s gain

LONDON -Oil fell below $75 a barrel on Monday as rising risk aversion weighed on stock markets and boosted the U.S. dollar, although crude pared earlier losses on signs that some U.S. Gulf output will stay offline for months due to storm damage. The dollar, seen as a safe haven,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Widespread Market Pressure Hits Futures

Strong market weakness is seen in nearly all commodity and financial markets Friday morning. This is directly affecting livestock futures as traders quickly pull back from gains of earlier in the week. Fundamental market factors seem to have little relevance Friday as traders follow outside markets lower. Universal pressure is...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Struggle to Hold Previous Gains

Firm underlying pressure has redeveloped Wednesday morning in all cattle trade. The inability to sustain Tuesday’s active market rally is creating concerns that the gain Tuesday may not represent a directional shift in prices. Hopes that aggressive triple-digit gains in live cattle and feeder cattle Tuesday would change the direction...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
FOXBusiness

Stock futures point to indexes rebounding

U.S. stock futures rose Monday, pointing to major indexes recovering some ground following the S&P 500's worst weekly performance since February. Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.5%. The broad-market index slumped on Friday in its fifth consecutive daily decline. Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.4%, suggesting gains in large technology stocks.
STOCKS
agfax.com

DTN Closing Livestock: Once Again Livestock Futures Falter in Late Day Trading

For the second consecutive day, livestock futures showed promise for higher trade, but eroded through the end of the session as underlying market pressure continues to keep buyer volume suppressed. Lean hog and feeder cattle futures posted the most pressure at the closing bell Thursday, adding to the weekly losses of the complex.
AGRICULTURE
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY rebounds modest from monthly lows, steadies below 109.50

USD/JPY remains on track to post losses for second straight day. Recovering US Treasury bond yields helped USD/JPY erase part of its daily losses. Wall Street's main indexes trade in the positive territory. Following Tuesday's decline, the USD/JPY pair stayed under bearish pressure in the first half of the day...
MARKETS
The Independent

FTSE slides after Evergrande sparks sell-off but airliners rebound sharply

The FTSE 100 slid as it followed the Evergrande-driven global sell off but recovered from intra-day losses on the back of a recovery by travel stocks.British Airways owner IAG soared by more than 11%, or 16.68p, to 166.18p after it was confirmed that the White House will ease travel restrictions to US from Europe in November.Airliners had already been buoyed by the announcement last week that UK restrictions would be eased but their shares took flight at the end of the session on Monday.London’s top flight closed 59.73 points, or 0.86%, lower at 6,903.91 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy